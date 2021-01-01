Shop for the Siser® Sparkleberry EasyPSV® Permanent, Rainbow Stripe at Michaels. Turn any ceramic, glass, wooden, plastic, glass or metal surface into a stunning work of art with this pressure sensitive adhesive vinyl from Siser. Turn any ceramic, glass, wooden, plastic, glass or metal surface into a stunning work of art with this pressure sensitive adhesive vinyl from Siser. You can use these vibrant, glossy sheets to create customized designs for anything from your porch signs to cars. Details: Rainbow Stripe 12" x 12" (30.48cm x 30.48cm) 1 sheet For indoor and outdoor use Applies to glass, wood, plastic, metal and ceramic For use with the Siser application tape and squeegee (sold separately) Not for use with dishwasher, microwave or drywall | Siser® Sparkleberry EasyPSV® Permanent, Rainbow Stripe | Michaels®