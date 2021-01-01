PureGuardian® SPA101 Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

The PureGuardian® Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser uses ultrasonic technology. Simply add just a few drops of essential oils to the water, and the ultrafine mist will quickly and continuously fill the room with the natural oil aroma. The diffuser is quiet and won't disturb you when you're sleeping. Its' fun design will add a pop of color to any room and the color changing night light can be turned on or off. It's lightweight and compact, making it great to put on small night stands. The 100ml water reservoir is BPA free and treated with Silver Clean™ Protection, which fights the growth of mold on the surface of the tank..1-year limited warranty.Safe and easy to use, no heating element required, and unit shuts off when empty.Fun, compact 8" design includes a soothing color changing light option.The 100ml water reservoir is BPA free and treated with Silver Clean™ Protection.Ultrasonic technology quietly disperses a cool, fine mist.Provides a spa experience in your own home while filling the room with aromatherapy essence; PureGuardian® oils sold separately