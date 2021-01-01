Buy this Dimensions® Snowman Needlepoint Kit at Michaels. com. This design is printed in full color on 12 mesh canvas. This design is printed in full color on 12 mesh canvas; the kit includes a piece of red felt that is used for the backing and all required colors of yarn. The finished size is 16" long (40.6 cm) when measured diagonally from the top right corner to the lower left edge of the toe. Canvas size is 13" x 20" (33 x 51 cm).Details: Snowman pattern 16" long finished length 13" x 20" canvas sizeContents: 12 mesh cotton canvas Red felt Colored yarn Needle Instructions | Dimensions® Snowman Needlepoint Kit | Michaels®