Copic® Sketch Marker Set, 6-Colors, Grays
This Copic® Sketch marker set features five gray sketch markers and a fine tip multiliner, ideal for grayscale artwork, detailing and shadows. Each marker is refillable and dual-ended, with a flexible brush tip for blending and creating variable-width strokes as well as a firm chisel tip for writing and sketching in broad strokes. Great for comic drawing, scrapbooking, fine art, illustration, product design, architecture, and more, this marker is an essential for artists, designers and crafters.