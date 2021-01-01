From creative teaching press
Creative Teaching Press® Simply Sassy Diamond Cut-Outs, 6 Packs of 36 | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Creative Teaching Press® Simply Sassy Diamond Cut-Outs, 6 Packs of 36 at Michaels. com. Add creativity and fun to bulletin boards, hallways, walls, projects and more with these paper cut-outs. Add creativity and fun to bulletin boards, hallways, walls, projects and more with these paper cut-outs. It will coordinate with the Simply Sassy Collection. Details: Includes multiple colors 5.5" x 5.5" 6 packs (36 per pack, 216 total cut-outs) Paper For ages 3 and up | Creative Teaching Press® Simply Sassy Diamond Cut-Outs, 6 Packs of 36 | Michaels®