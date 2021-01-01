Baudville® Silver Photo Flip Frame, "It Takes Teamwork"

Baudville® "It Takes Teamwork" Photo flip frame in silver color is a perfect gift that will make the recipient shine and holds up to 26 photos of 4" x 6". Frame measuring 6.5" x 3" x 5.75" comes in a gift box..A perfect gift that will make the recipient shine.Material: Metal Front with Acrylic Base.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.6.5"L x 3x"W 5.75"H.Holds up to 26- 4x6" photographs.Flip frame features a clear acrylic base and a brushed metal cover with printed "It Takes Teamwork" verse.Comes in a gift box.Baudville® "It Takes Teamwork" Photo flip frame in silver color features a clear acrylic base and a brushed metal cover..Printed Story Reads: From the local diner to the corporate office, success comes from the collaboration of teams. When we work together, we learn from each other, support one another and accomplish more. You bring a value to our team that no one else could, and for that we're thankful. We're a better team because of you.