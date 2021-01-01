No-gloss spray paint is perfect for sealing and protecting small projects. Rely on it for maximum coverage and increased paint adhesion. This no-gloss spray paint is perfect for sealing and protecting small projects. Rely on it for maximum coverage and increased paint adhesion along with smoothing uneven surfaces on paper, fabric, ceramic, plaster, glass, wicker, metal, paper maché and wood. This spray paint is perfect for indoor and outdoor projects. Details: Available in flat black and flat white 3 oz (85 g) Acid-free/archival safe Dry to touch in 15 minutes Dries fully in 3 hoursWARNING: Extremely Flammable. | Krylon® Short Cuts® Flat Enamel Paint | Michaels®