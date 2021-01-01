From panpastel
PanPastel® Set, 10-Colors, Drawing
PanPastels are a versatile pastel medium designed by artists, for artists. These pearlescent pastels mix, layer and apply like paint; conveniently packed in separate pans so you can easily lift, blend and apply pastel color. Compatible with traditional pastel sticks, pastel surfaces and conventional fixatives and ideal for countless projects, whether for covering large areas, controlled details, sketching, subtractive work, color studies or mixed media.