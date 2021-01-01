R-S65.2 R-Series 6 1/2-inch Coaxial 2-Way Speakers (Pair)

New R-Series R-S65.2 speakers offer larger voice coils, new cone technologies, and better performance over the previous R-S65 models. Overall, the R-Series speaker is smaller, making them ideal for tight installations and use matching speaker grills that are shallower as well. The R-S65.2 woofers have a larger 35 millimeter (mm) voice coil for increased motor control over the bass output verses the previous R-S65. The R-Series speakers have been designed from the ground up utilizing an exclusive cone technology, CFRP: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer. This high-strength, yet lightweight material is formed so that its fibers align in the same direction as the curve and shape of the cone, thereby reducing resonant peaks. In addition, CFRP is used as a tweeter diaphragm, enabling the system to perform up into the 45kHz range, making the speakers compliant with High-Resolution Audio playback.