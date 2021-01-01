The Dog Helios 'Rufflex' Mediumweight 4-way-Stretch Breathable Full Bodied Performance Dog Warmup Track suit was developed with premium Comfort and Flexibility in mind. The entire body features a specially configured Medium-weight elastic material that both cools and warms the body for year-round for year round temperature maintenance. This specially blended fabric features high-level properties of Flexibility for unrestricted Mobility and is also extremely Breathable and Permeable. The Exo-shell features 4-way stretch construction that moves in every direction. The Rufflex tracksuit also features banded elasticity around the sleeves and across the body for a nice almost tapered relaxed fit with added room for growth. Features Dual-Reinforced stitching at every seam for Durability with added reflective taping for night protection. Additionally, this tracksuit features Quick-Drying technology that dries rapidly while offering Anti-Odor technology that prevents odor causing microbes. Assists with UV Protection against the suns harmful rays and fitted perfectly to help assist in containment or collection of shedded hairs. Features a fashion collar with a leash-slit along the back. Machine Washable. Available in Multiple Colors and Sizes. SIZING SPECIFICATIONS: In (Inches) "Back" Length is from Neck to Tail: * See image chart for sizing approximation EXTRA SMALL: Back: 9.8" Chest: 15.4" Neck: 11.4" Sleeve: 2.8" SMALL: Back: 11.8" Chest: 18.1" Neck: 12.6" Sleeve: 3.1" MEDIUM: Back: 13.8" Chest: 20.1" Neck: 14.2" Sleeve: 3.5" LARGE: Back: 15.7" Chest: 21.3" Neck: 16.5" Sleeve: 3.9" EXTRA LARGE: Back: 17.7" Chest: 23.2" Neck: 17.7" Sleeve: 4.3"