Buy the DII® 70" Round Nautical Blue French Stripe Tablecloth at Michaels. com. Let your dinnerware stand out with this colorfast wrinkle resistant tablecloth that is sure to make a statement. Let your dinnerware stand out with this colorfast wrinkle resistant tablecloth that is sure to make a statement. Your table can be dressed up or down to create the perfect place setting. A classic staple for any kind of entertaining, this tablecloth is perfect for holidays, dinners, parties, banquets, catering, showers, events and more. Details: Ivory and blue 70" x 70" Machine washable Cotton | DII® 70" Round Nautical Blue French Stripe Tablecloth | Michaels®