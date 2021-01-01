Buy Bruynzeel® Rijksmuseum 50 Color Pencil Set at Michaels. com. Designed in conjunction with the Rijksmuseum, one of the worlds most well known museums, these high quality colored pencils feature leads made with a liquid wax binder and are fully glued all the way down the core and casing for added durability. Designed in conjunction with the Rijksmuseum, one of the worlds most well known museums, these high quality colored pencils feature leads made with a liquid wax binder and are fully glued all the way down the core and casing for added durability. The light cedar casings provide excellent sharpening ability and fully centered cores will reduce breakage during use and in sharpening. Details: Includes assorted colors 50 pencils Break resistant Storage tin included | Bruynzeel® Rijksmuseum 50 Color Pencil Set | Michaels®