R-RIGHT Tread Snow and Find Plum Keyboard Keycap Wangjiang Plum Blossom PBT Five Sides Dye-subbed 113 Keys OEM Profile Keycap for DIY Mechanical.

? Made of PBT material, a little grainy texture feeling, not easy to collect fingerprints. Color brighter and not easy to fade off. And it doesn't support light shining through. PBT sublimation key cap: the color has penetrated into the key cap, the service life of up to ten years will not fade, you can rest assured to use and enjoy the design on the key. A total of 122 key caps: no matter 104 keys, 87 keys, 66 keys of the keyboard can be used, in addition to the conventional text key caps, there are special customized pattern key caps, 104 keys below of the keyboard, after the installation of the conventional key caps, the use of custom key caps to replace the conventional key caps, add viewing and fun. Durable matte PBT key cap, durable wear and no oil, and matte design makes the key cap not easy to stick sweat, appearance more texture. Printed by thermal sublimation process, characters will not wear out.