Get the Liquitex® Professional Soft Body Acrylic Color, 8oz. at Michaels. com. This Soft Body acrylic color has a fluid, smooth consistency ideal for watercolor or tempera techniques, 2-dimensional art, spraying, airbrushing and fine line work. Soft Body Acrylic is low viscosity professional acrylic paint gives excellent coverage, a satin finish and high levels of artist-quality pigment for archival brilliance. Use it to paint, pour, glaze or print on almost any surface. It is also useful for compositions where large areas of flat color are desired. Can be used on canvas, photo paper, plaster, brick, pottery, clay, paper, board, wood, fabric and glass. Details: Available in multiple colors 8 oz. (236.5 mL) Satin finished Highly pigmented and low viscosity Retains subtle brush strokes Great surface coverage Highly versatile For all painting techniques | Liquitex® Professional Soft Body Acrylic Color, 8 oz Paint in Phthalocyanine Blue (Green Shade) | Michaels®