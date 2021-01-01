KitchenAid® Pro Line® Series Blender with Thermal Control Jar

Meet the ultimate blender for making healthy, nutritious eating easy. With the strength of a 3.5 Peak HP Motor{D:4fd86a1699d689486c8be9fb41d211f7} and unique asymmetric stainless steel blade that cuts at four distinct angles, even your toughest ingredients won't stand a chance. Whether you're blending fruits and vegetables for a healthy snack or whipping up creamy nut butters or dressing, the Pro Line® Series Blender delivers an even blend every time. The Thermal Control Jar blends and heats soups and sauces in minutes. (Laboratory measurement of peak horsepower output of motor, not the operational output at the blade.)