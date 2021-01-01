Shop the Cricut® Premium Vinyl™ Rob & Bob Lattice Removable Patterned Sampler at Michaels. com, apply designs to almost any surface. For ultimate flexibility, Removable Premium Vinyl stays removable for up to two years without residue. You'll love this lovely lattice. With six sheets in every pack (three unique patterns, two sheets each), vinyl has never been more versatile. And relax, it's removable! Every project goes smoothly when you mix and match this amazing material. Patterned Premium Vinyl lies flat on your cutting mat – no tunneling or bubbling. Once you cut your design, weed with ease and apply with awe. Even your most intricate designs effortlessly separate from the carrier sheet for a perfect application. Apply designs to almost any surface. For ultimate flexibility, Removable Premium Vinyl stays removable for up to two years without residue. Details: 12" x 12" (30.5 cm x 30.5 cm) 6 sheets (3 patterns, 2 each) Removes without residue for up to 2 years Lies flat so you can cut with ease and accuracy Fun to mix and match for one-of-a-kind projects Easy to weed, effortless to apply Ideal for making easily removable decals, labels, window décor, and more For all Cricut® cutting machines © Rob Blackard Studio design | Cricut® Premium Vinyl™ Rob & Bob Lattice Removable Patterned Sampler | Michaels®