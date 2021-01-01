Buy Speedball® Pigmented Acrylic Ink Palette Set at Michaels. com. The artist of any skill level will appreciate the rich, vivid colors of the waterproof and permanent pigmented acrylic ink found in this set. The artist of any skill level will appreciate the rich, vivid colors of the waterproof and permanent pigmented acrylic ink found in this set. This 5-color set contains black, gold, silver, white and pen cleaner in a five-well plastic palette with pen/brush rests. The ink is perfect for drawing, calligraphy, painting, stamping and airbrushing. Details: Includes multiple colors 0.40 fl. oz. 6 pieces Permanent ink Nontoxic and waterproofContents: 1 black ink 1 gold ink 1 silver ink 1 white ink 1 pen cleaner 1 plastic palette | Speedball® Pigmented Acrylic Ink Palette Set | Michaels®