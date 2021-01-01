Cuisinart Â® PerfecTempâ¢ Cordless Programmable Kettle

If you like tea, this electric kettle is for you, offering six preset temperatures for different tea varieties. Kettle heats up fast with a stay warm option that maintains the set temperature for 30 minutes. With a concealed heating element and easy one-touch operation, this cordless electric kettle makes hot drinks fast and easy, plus its classic stainless steel styling looks great on the countertop. As a plus, the kettle has an extra large window with water level marks to let you see when water is boiling or needs refilling. View all Cuisinart products Stainless steel and plastic 6 preset temperatures 2-liter capacity 1,500 watts 30-min. keep warm and 2-minute memory functions 360-degree swivel cordless connector Removable/washable scale filter Boil-dry protection Auto safety shutoff Clean base with a damp cloth Imported