Le Creuset Â® Oyster 3-Qt. Oval Baking Dish

Enameled in a creamy shade of grey, this cast iron baking dish is indispensable for slow-cooking, braising, searing, roasting or baking. Maintaining even and consistent heat, the oval baker has a smooth interior that promotes caramelization, resists stains and prevents sticking for easy cleanup. Sized to cook up six to eight servings, the wide, shallow pan is ideal for dishes with crispy tops such as goat cheese tarts, asparagus quiche and blackberry streusel. The oyster baking dish goes from stove to oven to table for casual family dinners and elegant holiday feasts.Revered by both professional chefs and home cooks since its 1925 debut, Le Creuset's classic French cookware is prized for its utilitarian beauty and unsurpassed heat retention.View all Le Creuset bakeware Cast iron with enamel finish Easy-grip loop handles No seasoning required Impervious to acid, alkali, odors and stains Resists chipping, cracking, crazing and scratching Easy-to-clean Excellent heat retention and distribution Safe to use with metal utensils Compatible with all cooktops, including induction Freezer-, broiler- and oven-safe to 500F Not microwave-safe Dishwasher-safe; hand washing recommended Made in France