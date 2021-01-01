Get the Golden® OPEN™ Slow-Drying Acrylics, 2oz. at Michaels. com. OPEN Acrylics feature uniquely relaxed working characteristics and a remarkable ability to resist skinning and remain wet on the palette during long painting sessions. OPEN Acrylics feature uniquely relaxed working characteristics and a remarkable ability to resist skinning and remain wet on the palette during long painting sessions. Working time varies according to how thickly the material is applied. Thin applications tack up, allowing additional layers to be applied and blended. Thicker applications may be worked for hours. They are versatile and can be used for techniques where acrylics are normally challenging to use including portraiture, plein air painting, monoprinting and screenprinting. Details: Available in multiple colors 2 fl. oz. (59 mL) Lightfastness Compatible with Golden acrylic colors, gels, pastes and mediums Conforms to ASTM-D 4236 | Golden® OPEN™ Slow-Drying Acrylics, 2 oz Paint in Iridescent Pear Greenl (Fine) | Michaels®