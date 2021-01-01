Naxa® NRC-175 Digital Alarm Clock With Analog Tuning AM/FM Radio and CD Player

Standing true to its name, the Naxa® NRC-175 Digital Alarm Clock With Digital Tuning AM/FM Radio and CD Player keeps you organized by playing all your favorite audio sounds. It features a brilliant LCD display screen with backlight for nighttime alerts. This alarm clock and music player let you tune in to your favorite FM and AM radio stations. With snooze alerts and visual alerts, you have no worries about missing a plane or important business meeting. The Naxa music player has a damage-proof design that can beat external abrasions for long lasting functionality. The stylish black color with silver buttons adds to aesthetic appeal. It's perfect for parties, small beach events, and excursion trips..Digital clock with 0.9” display.Weight: 2.50 lbs..UL/ETL listed.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including BBP, DEHP, DBP, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and/or reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov..Snooze function.Wake to radio, CD or alarm.Analog tuning AM/FM radio.LCD display with backlight.Digital clock with 0.9" display.Loading type: Top.The Naxa NRC-175 Digital Alarm Clock features a tuning AM/FM radio and CD player, which lets you play your favorite music and set an alarm to wake up for the day..A fusion of function and design, the Naxa NRC-175 digital alarm clock adds style to your music listening experience. From fast hip-pop tracks to snazzy Billy Joel songs, you can burn CDs and create personal playlists. The user-friendly interface has easily accessible controls to change volume adjustments and other playback and pause functions. This dynamic CD player is built to withstand the rigors of your modern DJ life. With a tough and flexible construction, it is likely to last long. The Naxa digital alarm clock is sturdily crafted and has a stylish design so you can jet off to your next party!