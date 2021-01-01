Shop DII® Nautical Blue Lattice Round Laundry Hamper at Michaels. com. This laundry hamper works as a perfect organizing solution for your laundry room or bathroom, closet, kitchen and more. This laundry hamper works perfectly in your laundry room or bathroom, closet, kitchen and more. Perfect for setting on a shelf or in a cabinet. The neutral color palette of these hampers allows to fit them into any interior style. Simply collapse the bin and store when not in use to free up space. This collapsible laundry hamper is coated on the inside, to ensure it does not absorb or leak moisture and keep your surroundings mold-free! Details: Nautical blue lattice pattern 14" x 14" x 20" Coated on inside Collapsible Wipe clean with damp cloth or sponge Made with 60% cotton/40% polyester | DII® Nautical Blue Lattice Round Laundry Hamper | Michaels®