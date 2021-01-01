From bead gallery
Bead Gallery® Multicolor Wire Ball Metal Beads, 15mm | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Bead Gallery® Multicolor Wire Ball Metal Round Beads, 15mm at Michaels. Make Bohemian-themed jewelry pieces with these uniquely designed Bead Gallery® Wire Ball Metal Beads. Make Bohemian-themed jewelry pieces with these uniquely designed Bead Gallery wire ball metal beads. String these beads on a chain to craft a necklace. You can also team these beads with a leather cord to create a funky bracelet. Details: Includes assorted colors 15 mm bead size 9 beads Round Iron and bronze | Bead Gallery® Multicolor Wire Ball Metal Beads, 15mm | Michaels®