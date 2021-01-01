Purchase the We R Memory Keepers® Mold Press™ Undercut Clay at Michaels. Turn everyday objects into 3D shapes with the Mold Press by We R Memory Keepers! With certain shapes, the plastic may wrap around it, locking the object in the plastic, which can result in undercuts. Turn everyday objects into 3D shapes with the Mold Press by We R Memory Keepers! With certain shapes, the plastic may wrap around it, locking the object in the plastic, which can result in undercuts. Use polymer clay to fill in air pockets to prevent undercut. With polymer clay, you can also sculpt objects to be vacuum formed! Details: White 2 oz. (56.6 g) Prevent undercuts with polymer clay, or sculpt shapes to vacuum form Fill undercuts to prevent objects from getting stuck in plastic Pair with other We R Memory Keepers products for fun, unique projects every time (sold separately) | We R Memory Keepers® Mold Press™ Undercut Clay | Michaels®