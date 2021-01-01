From bead gallery
Bead Gallery® Mint Reconstituted Turquoise Round Beads, 10mm | Michaels®
Advertisement
Get the Bead Gallery® Mint Reconstituted Turquoise Round Beads, 10mm at Michaels. Add a hint of pastel to your jewelry projects with these lovely Bead Gallery mint beads. Add a hint of pastel to your jewelry projects with these lovely Bead Gallery mint beads. You can also use these reconstituted turquoise beads to embellish your DIY keychains, gift tags, watches and hair accessories. Details: Mint 10 mm bead size 9" (22.86 cm) string length Round Semi-precious reconstituted turquoise | Bead Gallery® Mint Reconstituted Turquoise Round Beads, 10mm | Michaels®