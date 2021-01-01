Sunbeam® Microplush Heated Throw (50" x 60"), Push Button Controller with 3 Heat Settings, Seashell

Curl up and relax in head-to-toe toastiness with a Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw. Our ultra-soft Microplush keeps you extra warm and comfortable throughout the night or as you relax. With personalized heat settings and an array of stylish colors that compliment your décor, prepare for a restful night of soothing comfort and sophisticated elegance. The rich and cozy Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw gently wraps you in warmth with 3-heat settings and 3-hour auto-shutoff. The detachable controller allows the throw to be washer and dryer safe.