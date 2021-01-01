Buy Diamond Dotz® Love Rest Beginner Facet Art Mini Pillow Kit at Michaels. com. This facet art kit is quick, easy and fun to do! Just use the stylus to pick up a dot and place it onto the matching square on the sticky print. This kit features a Love Rest design. This facet art kit is quick, easy and fun to do! Just use the stylus to pick up a dot and place it onto the matching square on the sticky print. This kit features a Love Rest design. Details: Love Rest 7.08" x 7.08" New sewing required For ages 8 and upContents: Mini pillow Diamond Dotz pre-sorted by color Craft tray Stylus Wax caddy Instructions | Diamond Dotz® Love Rest Beginner Facet Art Mini Pillow Kit | Michaels®