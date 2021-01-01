Advertisement
Get the Dimensions® Long-Santa's Sidecar Stocking Counted Cross Stitch Kit at Michaels. com. This wonderful kit features detailed with full and half cross stitches. This wonderful kit features detailed with full and half cross stitches. Details: Design: Santa's Sidecar Stocking Finished size: 14" x 8" Designer: Molly Graham Mats and frames (not included)Contents: Presorted thread and wool yarn 14 count light blue Aida Felt Plastic button Needle Instructions | Dimensions® Long-Santa's Sidecar Stocking Counted Cross Stitch Kit | Michaels®