From jolee's boutique
Jolee's Boutique® Le Grande Dimensional Safari Stickers | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy Jolee's Boutique® Le Grande Dimensional Safari Stickers at Michaels. com. Decorate your paper craft projects, planner or scrapbook with these stickers. These mixed media dimensional stickers in a safari theme are perfect for decorating your planner or scrapbook. This package contains Safari: four dimensional stickers on one backing sheet. Details: Multicolor Safari theme 6.75" x 3.75" sheet size 4 stickers | Jolee's Boutique® Le Grande Dimensional Safari Stickers | Michaels®