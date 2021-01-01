JAM Paper® Natural Recycled Small Kraft Portfolio with Button and String Tue Closure is a great product for those who want to stay organized while being good to the natural environment. This individually sold portfolio is made of durable, high quality, smooth, 100% recycled chipboard! It measures 5.25 x 6.75 x 1 inches in size and features a light, natural kraft brown color that will fit any sense of style. This portfolio case has a vflap opening and a two-button and string-tie closure. The buttons of this closure match the case is color and in material. The string that winds around them to keep the portfolio closed is also a kraft brown shade. ??Size: 5.25in x 6.75in x 1in Color: Natural Recycled Quantity: 1 (Sold Individually) JAM Paper JAM Paper® Kraft Portfolio with Button and String, Small, 5.25 x 6.75 x 1, Natural Recycled, Sold Individually in Off-White | 6170201