Shun Â® Kanso 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

Perfectly grilled or pan-seared steaks deserve the proper tool. With hand-sharpened blades designed to glide through steaks, these steak knives cut smoothly to keep delicious juices inside the meat. Created by highly-skilled artisans, this set joins high-carbon vanadium stainless steel blades with a handle made of durable tagayasan-known in Japan as iron sword wood. The dramatic graining of the wenge wood pairs intriguingly with the subtly textured finish on the blades. This set of four permium knives makes a fantastic gift for the steak enthusiast.Handmade in Japan, each exquisite Shun knife is carefully crafted in a 100-step process inspired by ancient sword smiths.View all Shun products Handcrafted AUS10A high-carbon vanadium stainless steel Tagayasan wenge wood handles Heritage finish on blades Full tang 16 double-bevel blade 32 comprehensive Stamped construction Hand wash and dry Made in Japan