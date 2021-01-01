Find Derwent® Inktense Pencil 24 Color Tin Set at Michaels. You can use Inktense pencils dry, but mix them with water and the color turns into vibrant ink. You can use Inktense pencils dry, but mix them with water and the color turns into vibrant ink. Once dry the color is fixed and you can work over the top of it, and, because it's permanent it's great for using on fabric such as silk and cotton. Set colors include Sherbert Lemon, Sun Yellow, Tangerine, Poppy Red, Chilli Red, Shiraz, Fuchsia, Violet, Iris Blue, Bright Blue, Deep Indigo, Sea Blue, Teal Green, Apple Green, Field Green, Leaf Green, Mustard, Baked Earth, Willow, Bark, Charcoal Grey, Black, Antique White and Outliner. Details: Includes assorted colors 24 pencils Permanent when dry Can be used on fabric Includes tin storage case | Derwent® Inktense Pencil 24 Color Tin Set | Michaels®