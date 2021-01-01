Buy the Copic® Ink Refill, Cool Grays at Michaels. com. Copic ink is an alcohol-based substance that does not dissolve and works well with watercolors and colored pencils. Copic ink is an alcohol-based substance that does not dissolve and works well with watercolors and colored pencils. Copic original, Sketch, Ciao and Wide markers are refillable by using this fast-drying, permanent and non-toxic ink. To refill the markers, match the color number on the marker with the corresponding ink color number. Markers can be refilled by dabbing the ink directly onto the broad nib using the attached nozzle. This 12ml ink will be able to refill all markers approximately 5-8 times, depending on markers type. Details: Available in multiple cool gray colors 12 mL Alcohol-based ink Permanent and nontoxic Refills Copic original, Sketch, Ciao and Wide markers Recyclable container - use to mix custom colors | Copic® Ink Refill, Cool Grays | 12 ml | Michaels®