Canson® Infinity PhotoSatin Premium Rc 270 Photo Paper, 8.5" x 11" in White | Michaels®

Find the Canson® Infinity PhotoSatin Premium Rc 270 Photo Paper, 8.5" x 11" at Michaels. This paper gives softened reflections on photographs and works well for black and white and color photography. The surface aesthetic is reminiscent of the original photochemical papers traditionally associated with Baryta paper. Each ultra-smooth alpha-cellulose sheet is made with polyethylene and has multiple microporous color. Details: Extra white 8.5" x 11" (21.59cm x 27.94cm) 270 gsm 100% acid-free rag Water-resistant Mold-made Satin finish