JAM Paper® Industrial Size Wrapping Paper Rolls, Black White Stripe, 1/2 Ream (834 Sq. Ft), Sold Individually (165J44924417)

JAM Paper® Black White Stripe 834 Square Foot Industrial-Size Wrapping Paper Rolls are a great option for anyone looking for a single tape of gift wrap to fit all occasions! These rolls are sold individually and contain 417 feet x 24 inches of wrapping paper each! This gift wrap features a pattern of narrow, horizontal black and white stripes and an embossed pattern! The large quantity of wrapping paper included on each of these rolls makes them great for stores and businesses that provide gift wrapping services with purchased merchandise! Use this versatile striped gift wrap for birthdays Christmas, weddings, showers, and much more! Size: 834 sq. ft. - Pattern: Black White Stripe - Quantity: 1 (Sold Individually).