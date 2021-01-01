Great Papers!® Holiday Greeting Cards, Gold Palms, 7.875" x 5.625", 18 Cards/18 Foil-Lined Envelopes (866600)

Great Papers!® Gold Palms boxed greeting cards feature a stylish design and is a great way to send your holiday best wishes to customers, employees, family and friends. This greeting card is produced with an upscale, deluxe finish cardstock and accented with gold foil and embossing. White with red foil lining envelopes are included. Inside verse is printed in red: WISHING YOU A BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY SEASON WITH EVERY HAPPINESS IN THE COMING YEAR!.Horizontal Fold.18 Cards/18 Foil-Lined Envelopes.7.875" x 5.625".Great Papers!® Gold Palms greeting cards capture the holiday spirit with incredible detail. Festive and memorable, these cards are sure to leave a lasting impression.