Golden® Heavy Gel Matte | Michaels®

When used in conjunction with your favorite acrylic colors, this thick gloss gel alters your paint's working properties and opens up new creative possibilities. To achieve a variety of effects and expressions in your acrylic projects, reach for this quality medium from Golden. It easily blends with colors and increases paint body - ideal for holding peaks and retaining knife marks - and dries translucent. Details: Available in multiple sizes Matte finish Water and UV-resistant For use with acrylic paints