Find Glitzhome® Handmade Hooked American Flag Pillow Cover at Michaels. This handmade decorative throw pillow cover is an easy way to add a festive patriotic touch to your den or living room this summer. This handmade decorative throw pillow cover is an easy way to add a festive patriotic touch to your den or living room this summer. The design is featured on one side and is handmade. It uses an invisible zipper for easy placement and removal. The fabric of this pillow cover is chic, durable and washable. Great for decorating your home, office, classroom or outdoor areas for the 4th of July, Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, or any time of the year. Details: 18" x 18" Polyester and acrylic Invisible zipper for easy placement and removal Washable Pillow inserts are not included | Glitzhome® Handmade Hooked American Flag Pillow Cover | Michaels®