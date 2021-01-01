JAM Paper® Gift Tissue Paper, Baby Pink, 20 Sheets/Pack (1157010)

Get crafty with JAM Paper® Tissue Paper! If you craft, then you know how many uses tissue paper has. From making flowers to garland, this baby pink tissue paper compliments and adds charm to any gift, decoration, or craft. Perfect for baby showers, holidays, and more! However you decide to use, our tissue paper delivers a high quality appearance that's guaranteed to impress. Available in an assortment of vivid colors, finding the perfect tissue paper is simpler than ever. This pack contains 20 sheets of baby pink tissue paper. Each sheet measures 20" x 26", is made from 10 lb. paper, and has a metallic finish..Sheets are made from 10 lb. paper and have a metallic finish.Size: 20 x 26 inches.Quantity: 20 Sheets.Baby Pink Tissue Paper.JAM Paper® Tissue Paper is available in a variety of beautiful colors! Tissue Paper is essential for any gift.