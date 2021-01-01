Buy this Faber-Castel® Gelatos® Intro to Watercolors Set at Michaels. These compact, acid-free pigment sticks glide on creamy smooth for vibrant color and coverage; they are excellent for adding color and sheen to any surface, including paper, canvas, chipboard, wood, fabric, ribbon, journal boards and much more! Gelatos are a multi-purpose mixed media medium. Compact, acid-free pigment sticks glide on creamy smooth for vibrant color and coverage. They are excellent for adding color and sheen to any surface, including paper, canvas, chipboard, wood, fabric, ribbon, journal boards and much more! This 11-piece set includes eight Gelatos colors (red cherry, mango, banana, lime, snow cone, raspberry, bubble gum and black licorice), one deluxe waterbrush and one silicone craft tray. A 14-page booklet demonstrates watercolor techniques using Gelatos, how to create floral and gemstone designs, and hand lettering. The creamy pigment glides on smooth and can be used with multiple watercolor techniques to create fun mixed-media effects. High quality silicone craft tray is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Water brush features an easy-to-use valve that allows you to control the flow of water. Details: Includes assorted colors 11 pieces Acid freeContents: 8 Gelatos colors High quality silicone craft tray Easy-to-use water brush Instruction booklet | Faber-Castell® Gelatos® Intro to Watercolors Set Paint | Michaels®