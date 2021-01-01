Shop Krylon® Gallery Series™ UV Archival Matte Varnish Spray at Michaels. com. This spray medium offers advanced protection against fading, dirt, moisture and discoloration; it protects acrylic, watercolor, oil pastel, colored pencil, oil and more. Protect your finished artwork from dirt and dust while also ensuring that colors remain varied and vibrant as the day they were first applied! This spray medium offers advanced protection against fading, dirt, moisture and discoloration; it protects acrylic, watercolor, oil pastel, colored pencil, oil and more. Details: Matte 11 oz. Non-yellowing Removable for conservation purposes Contains UV light absorbers and stabilizersDANGER! CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. VAPOR HARMFUL. | Krylon® Gallery Series™ UV Archival Matte Varnish Spray Paint | Michaels®