From post-it
Post-it® Flat Photo Frame Dispenser for 3" x 3" Notes, Black (PH-654-BK)
Advertisement
Post-it Flat photo frame dispenser has a unique design and is ideal for commercial application. Dispenser is refillable for 3" x 3" pop-up notes and accommodates 50 sheets of pop-up notes..Picture frame helps personalize your workspace.Includes one pad (50 sheets) of Post-it® Notes.Refillable dispenser for 3" x 3" notes.Keep Post-it® Notes within reach with this stylish note holder.Has space to hold a 3 x 3 photo.Convenient holder puts notes at your fingertips.Comes with one 3 x 3 flat pad of Post-it® Notes in Jewel Pop color.Post-it® Flat Photo Frame Dispenser for 3" x 3" Notes, Black (PH-654-BK)