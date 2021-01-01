Get the Spellbinders® Ferns & Ivy Etched Dies at Michaels. com. Ferns & Ivy Etched Dies is part of the Susan's Spring Flora Collection by Susan Tierney-Cockburn. Ferns & Ivy Etched Dies is part of the Susan's Spring Flora Collection by Susan Tierney-Cockburn. The set of four thin metal dies have elements to support any of Susan's flower designs in her collection. There are three types of fern and two sizes of ivy vine. Susan's Spring Flora is a second collection from Susan Tierney-Cockburn. This floral offering is a wonderful look into Susan's garden in the spring. She shares her love of gardening through paper crafting and helps you add spring-inspired blooms into your creations. Details: Ferns and ivy 4 dies Metal Susan's Spring Flora Collection by Susan Tierney-Cockburn | Spellbinders® Ferns & Ivy Etched Dies | Michaels®