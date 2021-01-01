From steelmaster
STEELMASTER® Fashion Bookends, 9", Pair, Granite (2410191A3)
The MMF Industries™ STEELMASTER® 9" Rounded Steel Bookends is made of durable steel construction with a scratch and chip-resistant finish for strength and longevity and comes in granite color. The bookend measures 9" H x 5 9/10" W x 5" and is sold 12 pairs per case..Contains a minimum 20% recycle content.Non-slip, non-mar padded base protects surfaces.Supports books, binders, manuals, folders and more.Durable steel construction.Granite, Steel.Solid steel bookend.9" H x 5.9" W x 5" D.Bookend.Made in the USA.Pair.Scratch and chip-resistant finish.The MMF Industries™ STEELMASTER® 9" Rounded Steel Bookends feature a rounded soft cut-out design and a non-slip, non-mar padded base to protect surfaces.