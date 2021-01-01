Get the Canson® Fanboy™ Comic Book Layout Pages, 8.5" x 11" at Michaels. com. A versatile surface for pencil, pen, charcoal and pastel, these sketch sheets are pre-printed with layout templates and a notes section for working out page ideas, dialogue and story details. Create your own storyboards and comics with these layout pages! A versatile surface for pencil, pen, charcoal and pastel, these sketch sheets are pre-printed with layout templates and a notes section for working out page ideas, dialogue and story details. The paper is extremely resistant to scraping and hold up well to abrasive erasing. Details: 8.5" x 11" (21.5cm x 27.9cm) 35 sheets 50 lb. (74 gsm) Non-repro blue grid lines For pencil, pen, charcoal and pastel Erases cleanly Helpful instructions included Acid-free | Canson® Fanboy™ Comic Book Layout Pages, 8.5" x 11" in Charcoal | Michaels®