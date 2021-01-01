Buy Diamond Dotz® Facet Art Kit, Bald Eagle & Flag at Michaels. com. Create a stunning image of a bald eagle flying with the American flag behind it with tiny diamond-like facets. This art kit includes everything you need to complete your project! Create a stunning image of a bald eagle flying with the American flag behind it with tiny diamond-like facets. This art kit includes everything you need to complete your project! Details: Multicolor 28" x 22" Advanced skill level Epoxy resin, plastic, polyester, wax, and metalContents: Diamond Dotz pre-sorted by color Printed fabric Craft tray and wax caddy Stylus | Diamond Dotz® Facet Art Kit, Bald Eagle & Flag | Michaels®