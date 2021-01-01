SINGER® FABRICS - Cotton Print by the Yard  Cactus Days Triangle Mint, 8 Yards Cut

Advertisement
SINGER® FABRICS Cactus Days 100% Ringspun Cotton fabric print is perfect for quilting projects, apparel, wall art, book covers, bags and lots more. SINGER® FABRICS - Cotton Print by the Yard Cactus Days Triangle Mint. Perfect for all of your sewing and crafting projects. 100% Ringspun Cotton. 44 inches wide. Cut by the yard, can order single yard increment with 15 continuous yards maximum. Imported product. Not intended for children's sleepwear. Care: Machine wash gentle cold with like colors, nonchlorine bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron.