From scruffs

Scruffs® Expedition Box Bed, Insulated Dog Bed, 100% Water-Resistant Cover, Machine Washable, Non-Slip Base, Enhanced Support (XL) - Graphite Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

 600-DENIER OUTER COVER: The cover is designed using a robust 600-denier fabric, which has a 100% water-resistant backing to prevent the ingress of water.   WATER-RESISTANT & MACHINE WASHABLE: The Expedition box bed features a water-resistant cover, of which the reverse side is coated with a 100% water-resistant backing to prevent the ingress of water. Following the removal of the inner cushion, the bed can be machine washed at 30 degrees.  FOUR SIZE VARIATIONS: Available in four sizes; 19.5” x 16”, 24” x 19.5”, 29.5” x 24” & 36” x 27.5”, to suit different sized breeds.  NON-SLIP BASE: The bed features a non-slip base for easy access, enhanced usability and improved safety.  MACHINE WASHABLE: Following the removal of the inner cushion, the bed can be machine washed at 30 degrees. 

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com