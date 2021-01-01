Purchase the Royal and Langnickel® Essentials™ Long Handle Fan Brush at Michaels. com. Use this Essentials Long Handle Fan Brush to blend the colors in your painting. Use this Essentials long handle fan brush to blend the colors in your painting. This paintbrush is what you need when you want to add textural effects to your artwork. The synthetic filaments of this brush are durable, and the bristle-sized head gives you good control. For ease of use, the handle of this paintbrush comes with Silk Touch™ coating. Details: Available in multiple sizes Multi-diameter synthetic filament hair Kiln-dried hardwood long handle with Silk Touch Black anodized aluminum ferrule For use with acrylic, oil and watercolor mediums | Royal & Langnickel® Essentials™ Long Handle Fan Brush Paint | 6 | Michaels®