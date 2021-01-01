Canon® EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens

This Canon lens is compatible with all Canon cameras, including the Digital Rebel XT, EOS20D and EOS30D. Ideal for capturing sports, portraits and wildlife, this compact lens features auto focus, making it easier than ever to take a perfect shot of your subject. It also features an improved zooming mechanism to make shooting close-ups easier than ever, with a versatile telephoto range allowing magnification of distant objects. The Canon EF-75-300 telephoto lens is perfect for both personal and professional purposes..1.5m closest focusing distance.Versatile telephoto focal range.Compact, lightweight and easy to transport.f/4.0 -5.6, f/32 -45 aperture range.Autofocus with DC micromotor.75-300mm (1:4-5.6) focal length and maximum aperture.Canon EF mount type, compatible with Canon EOS cameras.58mm filter size.2.8" diameter.Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty.Improved zoom mechanism also makes zooming smoother.32° 11' - 8° 15' diagonal angle of view.Compact and lightweight.Ideal for shooting sports, portraits and wildlife.Compatible with all Canon® SLR cameras (both digital and analog) including Digital Rebel XT, EOS 20D and EOS 30D.Capture high-quality images with this Canon telephoto lens. With an adjustable focal length and a maximum aperture of f/4.0 to 5.6, this lens is ideal for the photographer who likes shooting in a wide range of conditions. Designed for use with both crop-sensor and full-frame Canon cameras, this lightweight telephoto lens adds versatility to your photographic endeavors. Adjustable Focus A focal length of 70 to 300 millimeters allows you to adjust the focus to get great images of everyday events or zoom in to take close-up pictures of wildlife without disturbing the animals. The rotating extension system and integrated DC micro-motor makes it easy to direct the focus on exactly what you want in the frame. You can choose to adjust the focus manually or turn on the auto-focus option and concentrate on other aspects of the photograph, and a handy switch on the lens lets you quickly swap between modes. Convenient Design This Canon SLR-compatible telephoto lens works with most Canon digital and analog single-lens reflex cameras, including the EOS 20D, EOS 30D and Digital Rebel xT. The EF mount makes it easy to attach this lens to your camera, and the compact, lightweight design lets you easily add this lens to a full kit for an all-day shoot.